Terry Milligan, Anna Gharghoury and Al Bagusky of the Tunkhannock branch of M&T Bank recently presented Erica Rogler Executive Director of the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater, with a check for $5,000, an Educational Improvement Tax Credit donation, to help support educational programming for students in Wyoming County and the surrounding communities in 2022-2023 school year. Programs that M&T Bank helped make possible this past year were Readers Meeting Writers for Tunkhannock Area 6th grade students as well as Jam Along Band Camp. Shown from left are Terry Milligan, Anna Gharghoury, Erica Rogler and Al Bagusky.