Gather Community Space offers yoga, tai chi, cooking classes, more

🔊 Listen to this

The ‘Happy Baby’ pose can be a good way to soothe lower back pain.

Yvonne Siegel of Nanticoke and Dana Whitman of Nanticoke, both in foreground, are enthusiastic participants in the weekly yoga class offered free to the community at the Gather Community Space.

‘I get a lot of relaxation out of this,’ yoga class participant Dana Whitman said.

“I get a lot of relaxation out of this,” Dana Whitman of Nanticoke said with a peaceful smile, moments before the free Wednesday yoga class was to begin in the Gather Community Space on South Franklin Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre. “It helps me align mentally.”

“It’s a good distraction from the stress of college,” said Reagan Weldon-Peri, who is studying environmental engineering at Wilkes University.

“I never thought I would do yoga in my life, but then I tried it and it just clicked,” said Belinda Schlingman, a retired preschool teacher from Hanover Township, who admits she felt sore the day after her first yoga class, which was several weeks ago.

“But there were older people in the class and I thought, if they can do it, I can do it. I’m gonna try again,” Schlingman continued. “I’m gonna do this for me.”

Soon those three yoga enthusiasts and about 30 other people had taken off their shoes, unrolled their yoga mats and were ready to follow suggestions from instructor Lauren Balogh, who encouraged them with such sentiments as “Yoga is a practice, not perfect.”

With participants stretching as far as they were able — but not to the point of discomfort — they followed Balogh through such poses as Warrior, Downward Facing Dog, Cobra and more.

As Wilkes student Ethan Parfitt noted before class, he finds the balancing-on-one-leg aspect of the Tree pose most challenging and likes to work on that one.

For the Tree pose, especially, Balogh told people not to be discouraged if they felt better keeping their non-supporting foot close to the floor, rather than placing it above the other knee the way she does.

Your yoga practice is as individual as you are, she told the group.

The free yoga classes begin at 5:30 each Wednesday in the Gather Comunity Space that is attached to First Presbyterian Church, 97 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre.

It is one of a growing number of community events held there.

Among them, each Thursday at 6 p.m., instructor Kevin Carpenter offers a gentle, meditative and good-for-your-heart Tai Chi Qi Gong class, which is also free to the public. Come early for meet and greet, he urges.

A blood drive is set for the Gather Community Space from 1 to 5;30 p.m. March 16.

Irish step dancing classes for 2 to 4-year-olds will begin in April.

And cooking classes have proven popular in the building’s renovated commercial kitchen. Next up, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 23, is a lesson in cooking Beef Wellington in puff pastry with asparagus and garlic potatoes, taught by French-trained Chef Tumpal Nadeak, who worked at the Westmoreland Club and other fine dining establishments before starting his own catering business.

There is a materials fee for the cooking class ($45 per person), board member Anita Frank said. But there’s also an attractive reward — class participants get to feast together on what they’ve prepared.

For more information about the Gather Community Space, see its Facebook page or the website gatherwb.org/. If you have a group interesting in applying to use the space, you’ll find an application form online.