St. Martha’s Church, 260 Bonnieville Road, Fairmount Springs, will hold its annual Paschal Supper at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
Roast lamb, rice, vegetables, and unleavened bread will be served. There will be Scripture readings, prayers, and songs explaining the Christian significance of the Passover. A donation of $10 is suggested.
Reservations must be made in advance by calling Janet Romano at 570-864-2494, Rebecca Micca at 570-256-7329, or by emailing Raphael Micca at [email protected] The last day to reserve a seat is March 26.