More than 2,000 expected to participate in 3 races

St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) and Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor (DLNHC) were joined by City of Allentown officials, Discover Lehigh Valley, and multiple local leaders earlier this week to announce the return of the first full marathon in the Lehigh Valley since 2019 as part of The St. Luke’s D&L RaceFest (RaceFest).

Expected to draw more than 2,000 participants, RaceFest on Sunday, Nov, 12, will be a three-race collection of running and walking events that travel through the heart of the Lehigh Valley.

The three signature events that comprise RaceFest are the St. Luke’s D&L Marathon – “The Lehigh Valley’s marathon” – the St. Luke’s D&L Marathon Relay, and the D&L Heritage Half Marathon Run/Walk presented by St. Luke’s.

All events will be using major portions of the D&L Trail, with the 26.2-mile marathon course traveling from Allentown to Easton and the 13.1-mile Heritage Half starting in Historic Bethlehem and ending at the same finish in Easton. The flat, fast marathon course will be similar to previous races organized by Via from 2007 through 2019 that were recognized as one of the best Boston qualifiers in the country. The courses will be USATF certified.

Registration for all three events is expected to open by the end of March 2023 at race.delawareandlehigh.org. Interested runners and walkers can provide an e-mail address at the site now and be notified when registration is live. All three races will be held on Sunday, Nov. 12.

As primary sponsor for RaceFest and the most recent Via Marathon in 2019, SLUHN West Region & Allentown Campus President Bill Moyer said, “St. Luke’s is thrilled to partner with the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor in bringing back to the Lehigh Valley its most significant running event. Our marathon spans the three largest cities in the region on one of the most beautiful trails in the country. Our sports medicine, EMS, and physical therapist team members will be on hand to ensure a safe and healthy race.”

The St. Luke’s D&L Marathon Relay will feature teams of up to five runners traversing the marathon course with legs ranging from 4 miles to 6.5 miles.

The D&L Heritage Half Marathon, held the first Sunday in November for the past 12 years, will become part of the Nov. 12 RaceFest. Offering both a run and walk competition option, it is one of the few distance races in the mid-Atlantic region that welcomes walkers. DLNHC will provide participants with a scenic, well-supported course that is suitable for both competitive walkers and first-time half-marathoners.

To ensure a world-class experience for all participants, nationally recognized race management firm DMSE Sports, organizers of the Boston Marathon and other high-profile races, has been retained. DMSE Sports worked with Via on its races for several years.

RaceFest will be a major fundraiser for DLNHC. Proceeds from the event will go toward the ongoing development and stewardship of the D&L Trail and its connection through the Lehigh Valley, an effort that has seen significant momentum in the last two years. Once fully connected, the D&L Trail will be the longest multi-use trail in Pennsylvania, stretching 165 miles from Wilkes-Barre to Bristol. Over the past decade, the D&L Trail has acted as a significant conduit for economic growth and development to the towns and communities that surround it. A fully connected trail will only heighten this impact, bringing new people and opportunities to the Lehigh Valley.

“RaceFest will celebrate everything that is great about the D&L Trail – its ability to connect our cities and towns, access to beautiful natural settings, health and wellness, and economic development,” said DLHNC Executive Director Claire Sadler. “We are incredibly thankful to be working with St. Luke’s to bring back a marathon to the Lehigh Valley and offer a memorable, uplifting day for participants in all three events.”

Other Lehigh Valley leaders see additional benefits to the event.

“Being able to host a marathon like this is an indicator of our regional strength,” said Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk. “Events like these don’t just happen spontaneously, and I appreciate the efforts of the team who accepted the challenge to organize this race. I look forward to running in it.”

Discover Lehigh Valley President and CEO, Alex Michaels, added, “Reviving a marathon in the Lehigh Valley isn’t just about physical endurance, it’s about celebrating community. It is a testament to the power of regional collaboration. It not only promotes tourism but also showcases our collective strength to achieve a common goal. We look forward to hosting this iconic event that highlights the beauty and diversity of our region.”

Like most running events, the Via-organized races in 2020 and 2021 were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Discussions about the DLNHC taking over the marathon began in 2022. “We’re grateful for the full support of Via and are looking forward to building on the legacy they started,” said Sadler. “We know how many people loved the event. It will be our pleasure to bring that energy back on the trail we love.”

More information about RaceFest can be learned by visiting race.delawareandlehigh.org.