Leaders of the Wyoming Valley Art League, From Left to Right: Patricia McMahon Lacy, Beverly Jane Johnston, Rod Kaiser, Allison Maslow, and Colleen H. Logan

WILKES-BARRE — Circle Centre for the Arts, home of the Wyoming Valley Art League, opens a new exhibition in the Members Gallery for Third Friday on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Celebrate the March collection with lite fare, live music, and Irish poetry.

The Opening Reception to unveil the updated gallery, Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., is open to the public.

Since Third Friday is also St. Patty’s Day in 2023, the exhibit’s theme is, appropriately, “Thinking Green” along with “Spring’s Arrival” to usher in the new season with a fresh, bright perspective. Guests will observe plenty of green and colorful art, created by members of the Wyoming Valley Art League.

Enjoy Irish-inspired refreshments, including Irish Soda Bread and other delicacies while viewing what’s on display.

“Our Third Friday this month, in addition to fresh artwork, we are planning something special…other than shamrocks and blarney!” said Patricia McMahon Lacy, Board Member for WVAL who directs Third Friday events for the gallery.

Members of WVAL will recite Irish poetry starting at 6:00 p.m. with accompaniment of live guitar music from Paul Hosey. Those reading poems will be Caffrey, Parmelee, Logan, and Lacy herself.

The chosen poems are a great representation of Irish poets here, now, and before, including readings of Yeats, Moore, and Heaney.

The Wyoming Valley Art League looks forward entertaining the community while showcasing art of their members. Everyone is invited to visit the Circle Centre for the Arts off of S Franklin St in Wilkes-Barre for the Opening Reception March 17 and to stop by during regular gallery hours.

“Be a part of our Circle,” said Gallery Director, Allison Maslow.

Maslow said that one of her favorite things about the Members Exhibit, on the top floor of the building, is that there are pieces from professional artists hanging beside work from growing artists. All pieces are equal in the Members Exhibit.

“We’re really happy about this event,” said Maslow. “COVID was so isolating for everybody and we hope this is a rebirth.”

All of that bright and optimistic energy makes “Thinking Green” is the perfect, forward-thinking theme to surround this Third Friday on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Circle Centre for the Arts by the Wyoming Valley Art League supports creatives and arts within the community. They provide tools, fellowship, and other resources to help artists succeed. In recent years, they’re reaching deeper into the diversity of art, even connecting with tattoo artists and ballet troupes to provide interesting events for all ages.

Chelsea Smarr’s photography is also on display until April 7 for viewing at the Maffei Gallery, downstairs from the Members Exhibit in the Circle Centre for the Arts. Stop by this Third Friday and mark your calendars for every third Friday of the month to come.