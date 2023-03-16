PTPA show opens tonight

🔊 Listen to this

The passengers and crew of the Orient Express (from left to right): Princess Dragomiroff (Lisa Dougherty), Hector McQueen (Karl Kleist), Mrs. Hubbard (Tina Becker), Countess Andrenyi (Shelby Wolfe), Samuel Ratchett (Tim Solarek), Hercule Poirot (Adam Randis), Michel the Conductor (Joshua Plesce), Greta Ohlsson (Cate McDonald), Wagon Lit Director Bouc (Dave Zimmerman), Mary Debenham (Joyce Vandermark), Col. Arbuthnot (Christopher Pavlick)

So, who’s aboard the Orient Express?

“There’s a very eclectic group of passengers,” said Adam Randis, who will portray the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot in the Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts production of the Agatha Christie classic that opens tonight March 17 in Hazleton.

“We have a Russian princess and her Swedish personal attendant,” Randis said. “A Hungarian countess, a British governess and a British colonel, and an American woman who has had multiple marriages. I think she’s up to 4 or 5.”

Of course, with this show being based on a Christie mystery, you can expect not everyone is what he or she seems to be.

Except for Poirot, of course. He’s the clever, if perhaps sometimes annoying, detective he’s always been.

“It’s a dream come true for me to play Poirot,” Randis said, adding with a laugh: “There are very few leading-man roles I can fill, but a short, annoying know-it-all is one of them.”

“He has charm, a certain likability about him, but he’s also vain and can be dismissive with people,” Randis said of Poirot. “Agatha Christie actually came to hate him and wrote him out of her stage adaptations; she got so frustrated with the character she’d created.”

If you’re wondering how the character of Poirot survived into the “Murder on the Orient Express” stage version of the mystery novel, it’s because Christie didn’t write it.

Ken Ludwig, who also wrote the book for “Lend Me a Tenor,” “Crazy for You” and other comic works, did the honors.

“Whether he meant to or not, Ken Ludwig blended a lot of humor with the intrigue,” said director Bill Amos, predicting audiences will appreciate that as much as he does.

Another element of this production the director enjoys is the way he was able to bring back the entire cast of last season’s Agatha Christie mystery, “Mousetrap,” plus two additional cast members, and use them in this show.

“It’s a real class reunion,” he said.

The premise of the story is that the Orient Express luxury train can’t move because it’s snowed in, and an American businessman who had been a passenger is murdered.

Whodunit? Poirot is sure to find out.

“He’s very perceptive,” said cast member Christopher Pavlick, who plays the British colonel and admits the detective knows all about the clandestine affair his character is having.

“Fans of Agatha Christie as well as first-time viewers are going to be absolutely floored by this,” Amos said. “We have a tremendous group of actors who have worked hard; a perfect ensemble; and the story packs a wallop at the end.”

Show times are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through March 26 at the J.J. Ferrara Center, Broad Street, Hazleton. Tickets are available at ptpashows.org/.