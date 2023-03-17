Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
A sixth grader in motion will remain in motion unless acted upon by an outside force (a teacher in this case!)
The students in Mrs. Baran’s Sixth Grade Science Lab examined the practical applications of Newton’s laws of motion in real life scenarios.
As part of the motion unit of study the sixth graders participated in a STEM lab where they had to go from station to station and perform certain experiments to determine which Newton’s law was being exhibited.