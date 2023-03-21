🔊 Listen to this

FNCB Bank, locally based since 1910, is pleased to announce Mary Griffin Cummings, Esq., Executive Vice President, General Counsel, was honored with the Patricia A. Husic Woman of Influence Award at the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers’) annual Women in Banking Conference held yesterday in Hershey, PA.

The Patricia A. Husic Woman of Influence Award is presented as part of PA Bankers’ Women in Banking Recognition of Excellence Program, and honors rising stars and leaders that continually “go the extra mile” to promote and inspire women to reach their full potential within the banking industry, their financial institution, and the community.

Named in honor of the founder of PA Bankers’ Women in Banking initiative, Patricia A. Husic, President & CEO of Centric Bank in Harrisburg, the award celebrates a woman who has achieved success within a leadership role and who displays qualities of courage, values, and ethics. The recipient demonstrates undeniable enthusiasm for the industry, her institution, and the community in which she lives and works.

“Mary is truly deserving of this honor, not only because of her commitment to the Bank but also her tireless work on behalf of those in need. Whether it’s volunteering at multiple local non-profits, fundraising for a community organization, or simply lending a listening ear to someone in need, she always puts others before herself,” said Jerry Champi, FNCB Bank President & CEO. “She has a genuine desire to help others and is always looking for ways to make a positive impact in the lives of those around her.”

Attorney Cummings has been General Counsel of FNCB Bank since Oct. 1, 2012. Prior to joining FNCB, she was Associate General Counsel, Resident Counsel and General Counsel for Wyoming Valley Health Care System, Inc. She is admitted to practice law in the Courts of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. She is a member of the Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association and the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

Extremely active in the community, she serves on the Board of Directors of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association, serves as Chair and Board member of the Catherine McAuley Center and Vice-Chair and Board member of the McGlynn Learning Center, and serves on the Northeastern PA Board of Directors of the American Red Cross.