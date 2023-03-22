Spring gala, summer instruction coming up

🔊 Listen to this

Local nonprofit organization PATAsphere, a one-of-a-kind, intensive performing arts training academy, will celebrate its 10th anniversary this summer by returning to Misericordia University where its summer program first started.

Dr. Cari Tellis, professor of Speech-Language Pathology at Misericordia University partnered with the university in 2014 to begin a summer performing arts training academy offering nationally and internationally-renowned training in methods that integrate the artistry and magic of performance with key principles of anatomy, physiology, and current learning theories.

The academy was created to bring state-of-the-art instruction in voice, dance, and drama to both beginner and established performers ages 6-18 in and around Northeast PA. Nestled in the Back Mountain, Misericordia University offers a safe and fun campus environment for young people to enjoy their summer experience.

With a fully-equipped theater, state-of-the-art practice rooms, and a modern dance studio, Misericordia is the ideal place for an academy of this kind. Performers who choose the sleep-away option will board on campus in Misericordia’s newly-renovated dorms. Many of the performers who have been with PATAsphere since 2014 are excited to be coming home to the place where it all began.

For 10 years, PATAsphere has not only trained young performers to sing, dance, and act, but has instilled them with fundamental knowledge regarding vocal biomechanics, physical movement, and interpersonal effectiveness. These young performers are aware that mechanics combined with artistry gives them the freedom to choose the way they want to sing, act, and dance during a particular performance. This fundamental understanding of anatomy, physiology, and physical movement also promotes vocal health, vocal awareness, and safety, making it more likely that these young people will be able to perform for as long as they desire.

The unique training offered at PATAsphere cultivates highly skilled, versatile performers who are capable of making mature, impressive performance choices from a very young age. The techniques taught at PATAsphere not only train young performers to take the stage with confidence and skill, but also foster critical thinking and interpersonal effectiveness, and prepare them to communicate maturely with kindness, empathy, and respect, both in and outside the theater.

In addition to receiving unique training at Summer PATA, young performers have the invaluable experience of being part of the original cast of the brand new, full-length original musical, “Duets for the Dying.” Written by Orlando R. Barone with music by the Performing Arts Training Academy Songwriting Team, “Duets for the Dying,” is the Performing Arts Training Academy’s sixth full-length original musical.

Another addition to Summer PATA 2023 is the PATAsphere Leadership Program.

This program will accept five to seven individuals into a fellowship for the three-week Summer PATA 2023 camp. Fellows in this program will receive training in interpersonal and communication effectiveness, team building, and personal development.

Strategies implemented will combine performance and art with powerful leadership techniques. Lonnie Barone, executive leadership coach and trainer has utilized these strategies for over 30 years in Fortune 500 companies, as well as at Temple University and Ivy League universities The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University.

The PATAsphere Leadership Program aims to help young adults develop and enrich their marketability and leadership presence, as well as value community involvement, public service, and mentorship. Competencies targeted in this program will also foster problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

Held July 3 through July 23, Summer PATA runs daily Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for performers ages 6-11, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for performers ages 12-18. A sleepaway option is also available, giving young performers the opportunity to board on the Misericordia University campus for the duration of Summer PATA. Summer PATA concludes with three live performances of “Duets for the Dying” held at the Misericordia University’s Lemmond Theater of the Performing Arts (301 Lake Street, Dallas PA, 18612) on Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 22 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m.

For more information or to register for Summer PATA 2023, please visit www.patasphere.org or contact Cari Tellis at [email protected]

In preparation for Summer PATA 2023, you are invited to check out what PATAsphere is all about at its 7th Annual Spring Gala Fundraiser Concert on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 7 p.m., at the Lemmond Theater, Misericordia University. PATAsphere’s Spring Gala will take you on a journey through many styles of performance, including your favorite pop rock hits from the 80s, contemporary pop, and musical theater, as well as short skits.

This vibrant night of the performing arts will also include some all-original music from 5 of the original shows PATAsphere has performed..

Follow PATAsphere on Facebook at facebook.com/patasphere and Instagram and Twitter at @gopataproud for updates about upcoming events