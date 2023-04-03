Items will be distributed to patients

🔊 Listen to this

The Wright Center for Community Health’s Ryan White HIV Clinic has been serving Northeast Pennsylvania for more than 20 years by offering comprehensive services for people living with or at risk for HIV/AIDS.

Employees recently collected laundry baskets filled with cleaning supplies to distribute to patients. Thanks to the “Paddy O’Basket Spring Cleaning Drive” patients received paper towels, sponges, laundry detergent, hygiene products, and more.

For more information about The Wright Center for Community Health’s Ryan White HIV Clinic call 941-0630 or go to TheWrightCenter.org/services and click on the Ryan White HIV Clinic icon.

The Wright Center’s mission is to improve the health and welfare of the communities we serve through inclusive and responsive health services and the sustainable renewal of an inspired, competent workforce that is privileged to serve.

This mission is delivered through a Graduate Medical Education Safety-Net Consortium model that engages two complementary entities: The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education (TWCGME), The Wright Center for Community Health (TWCCH), a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike, and four partnering national Federally Qualified Health Centers.