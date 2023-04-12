🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame is directing a campaign to assist nonprofit organizations within Luzerne County. Quarterly distributions have been designated to provide necessary support, during specific points for 2023.

Four $500 allocations will be generated by matching monetary support, coming from a $1,000 donation by Pioneer Aggregates Inc. and the Popple family. The LCSHOF matched the funds with an additional $1,000.

The matching monies from the initiative will be distributed quarterly. The first quarter disbursement has gone to the Hazleton Integration Project. Second, will be Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball, third will be the Juvenile Diabetes Organization of NEPA, and the fourth quarter grant will be to the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA.

This local sports chapter remains active, and also provides much needed community support to Special Olympics of Luzerne County and the holiday Toys for Tots campaign.

Visit luzernecountysportshalloffame.com to donate or contact [email protected]