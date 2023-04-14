Project is collaboration between art and science departments

🔊 Listen to this

Current student artists at Wyoming Seminarywho worked on the paintings include, from left, Chase Taylor ’23 (Taiga); Gabe Rampp ’23 (Temperate Grassland); and Francesca Ramos ’23 (Temperate Forest).

Wyoming Seminary’s Arts and Science Departments will host an opening reception for their Biome Project exhibit on Thursday, April 20 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Kirby Center for Creative Arts. This event is free and open to the public.

The Biome Project, which began four years ago as a collaboration between art and science, is an interdisciplinary look at Earth’s Ecosystems. The project highlights the beauty and diversity of the natural world and calls to attention the fragility and interconnectedness of living inhabitants of our earth.

Earth and Science students researched each biome and wrote brief descriptions explaining each while highlighting anthropogenic impacts and threats to the ecosystems. Art students painted the landscapes. The work on the paintings began years ago by students who are now alumni. Three current students also created works of art.

This project is supported by the Climate Science and Sustainability program, which is one of three Academic Concentrations offered at Wyoming Seminary.

Artists who worked on the paintings include current students Chase Taylor ’23 (Taiga); Gabe Rampp ’23 (Temperate Grassland) and Francesca Ramos ’23 (Temperate Forest).

Students who worked the project prior to graduating include Tyra McCormick ’20 and Jess Kline ’20 (Marine); Shirley Wu ’20 (Savannah); Anna Dinsmore ’21 and Ian Poole ’22 (Tropical Rainforest); Paige Collins ’22 (Tropical Dry Forest); Jessie Miller ’22 and Anna Cabell ’22 (Tundra); and Linda Li ’22 (Desert).

Science Students who spent the past month doing in-depth research on the nine biomes, include Jasmine Ri ’24; Olivia Sekel ’24; Belle Foard ’23; and Nora Siegel ’23. Standing are Xavier Flory ’24; Jack Higgins ’23; Gianni Argenta ’23; Aiden Gilbert ’23; Drew Mauriello ’23, and Alex Cossignani ’23.