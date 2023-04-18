🔊 Listen to this

The Wolfpack Players will present “Clue: On Stage!” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28; 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, in the Wilkes-Barre Area High School auditorium, 2021 Wolfpack Way, Plains.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, cash only, available on the day of the show.

So, what is “Clue” about?

It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well … dead. So whodunnit?

Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, “Clue” is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

“Clue is directed by Alice Y. Lyons.

The cast includes Michael Gooding as Wadsworth,Kaylene Vasquez as Yvette, Mackenzie Andrws as Miss Scarlet, Keayrah Maslowski as Mrs. Peacock, Tamia Oliver as Mrs. White, Jason Berlew as Colonel Mustard, Ian Padden as Professor Plum and Isaiah Diaz as Mr. Green.

Olivia Connell has the roles of Cook, Singing Telegram Girl and Back Up Cop.

Sammy McCloe is Mr. Boddy, The Motorist and Back Up Cop.

Mariah Lugo is The Unexpected Copy, Body Double and Back Up Cop.

Cody Muller appears as The Chief of Police and Body Double.

For more information, please call: 570-826-7111, ext 5201 or email [email protected]