Nutritionists tell us to eat ‘a rainbow’ and our test cook tried to provide one for the Times Leader taste testers this week. Here are the ingredients for Rainbow Slaw.

“Ooh, very pretty,” taste tester and page designer Ashley Bringmann said, offering her first reaction to the Rainbow Slaw I’d made in the Times Leader test kitchen this week.

OK, that was all about eye appeal. How did it taste?

“I think the grapes made it a little unusual,” Ashley said. “But, definitely good.”

“I like the grapes, and I love the dressing,” reporter Kevin Carroll said. “It makes me think of springtime and having a barbecue or cookout.”

“Very tasty,” said columnist Bill O’Boyle. “I prefer traditional cole slaw (with a creamy dressing) but this was good.”

OK, and what did reporter Hannah Simerson think?

“My taste buds have no idea what’s happening, but I like it,” she said. “There’s a very specific taste here that’s making me happy.”

When I started listing the ingredients she pounced on the vinegar and admitted, “I’m a vinegar lover.”

Well, good. I’m glad she likes vinegar. So do I.

Hannah sits next to me at work and she’s only been here a few weeks. When I told her about the Times Leader test kitchen and my penchant for preparing vegetables, she told me she was not much of a veggie fan.

Ah, a challenge.

“Someday I’m going to bring in spinach just for you,” I said.

But first, I started out slowly by bringing into the newsroom desserts — a cake I baked and fudge that Mark whipped up. Now I’ve served Hannah a salad that’s inviting to look at. Eventually, we’ll work our way up to spinach. I hope.

This recipe, by the way, came from a booklet called “The Miracle of Apple Cider Vinegar,” by Dr. Penny Stanway. When I read it, I realized most of the ingredients, from cabbage to grapes to celery, would be available at just about any local grocery store.

But the recipe also called for cranberries, and I know they’re easier to get in the fall or winter. I didn’t try to find them at all when I went shopping; I just looked in the freezer at home to see if I had any leftover from the winter baking season. Yes, I did.

To sweeten the tart berries, the recipe said to soak them in 2 tablespoons of honey. My honey was rock solid so I used maple syrup instead. It seemed to work.

“I like that it offered a sweetness,” taste tester and reporter Margaret Roarty said.

But not everyone even noticed the sweet-tart cranberries — news editor Roger DuPuis in particular noted “I must have missed them” — so it’s probably OK to skip them entirely, if you want to.

Here is the recipe:

Rainbow Slaw

3/4 cup cranberries, fresh, or frozen and thawed, finely chopped

2 tablespoons clear honey

2 cups green or red cabbage, finely shredded

1/3 cup apple juice

2 ribs celery, diced

1 green or red pepper, chopped

3/4 cup black, green or red grapes, seeded and halved

3/8 cup olive or walnut oil (or a mixture)

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

pinch of black pepper

1. Mix the cranberries and honey together in a small bowl.

2. Arrange all the other ingredients in a large salad bowl, add the honeyed cranberries and stir well.

