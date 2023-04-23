🔊 Listen to this

I mentioned in a previous column that I might pick up the Gwyneth Paltrow case. To keep it brief, the reason I was glad this case came to trial had to do with the truth and seeking justice. I applaud anyone who is willing to go through the ordeal of securing, even using legal means, their reputation and integrity.

For those not following such celebrity-driven stories, no spoiler alert necessary: Paltrow won, unanimous jury ruling. For this too I am happy, as it shows that it did not take much time for the jury to come to a decision in her favor, and begin the chance for those involved to get on with their lives, including receiving whatever support or treatments may be needed.

Both parties to this case were standing their ground on what they asserted was the truth of a skiing accident that occurred several years ago. Instead of Paltrow settling an accusation of any culpability outside of court, she chose to seek that justice be done by a jury. She countersued her accuser for $1 and reimbursement of legal fees.

Those who have taken pot shots at Paltrow for her expensive attire and lifestyle, and for her successful business called GOOP (goop.com) which offers many lovely, and some very costly items, and created headline grabbing approaches to wellness with vaginal exercises that incorporate the Yoni egg, might reconsider their misdirected criticisms.

In addition to the truth that vaginal exercises (with or without the egg) are of benefit to many women, just as pelvic floor exercises can benefit men, this is a woman who has earned her money, through her talent and creative genius. Anyone who has looked into her bio can see she has been working very hard over many decades at a variety of jobs.

No, she has not achieved her monetary success all by herself, no one does that. Paltrow certainly is a co-creator in this GOOP empire estimated to be worth multiple millions, but she is also a significant philanthropist and fundraiser for a variety of causes, including cancer.

It is wise to consider all of this before casting stones upon her or anyone who has attained financial independence. Look at the greater good any affluent person is doing, through the generosity of resources or displays of a magnanimous spirit.

After hearing the favorable verdict for her in the trial, that had eaten up a lot of bandwidth, Paltrow stood up and walked over to her 76-year-old accuser. According to him, Paltrow said “I wish you well.”

Class act all the way, no matter what she was wearing on the outside or inside.

* * *

I recently learned of the death of an intuitive/healer I had once exchanged emails with after learning of her breast cancer diagnosis. In 2011 she had opted not to take allopathic treatments. She instead opted to embrace the alternative route.

This approach, generally speaking, usually consists of a variety of therapies of which there may be inadequate, inconclusive or sorely deficient clinical research or evidence to affirm, with absolute certainty, to either their effectiveness in extending life or an offer of any curative value.

Changes to one’s lifestyle, such as eliminating certain foods and toxic exposures, increasing one’s exercise, and working on parts of one’s personality or traumas are all part of the “healing” package designed to help offset previous imbalances that may have contributed to the diseased state. Along the way, any minor tweaks or major overhauls to one’s choices, has the potential to reduce anxieties and any heightened stress levels that usually appear with chronic or acute illnesses.

I had read of her cancer diagnosis in an article she had written in 2015, four years after she learned of her new health status. Other columns had revealed what she had been going through. She used her writing to reinforce the approach she had embarked on. No doubt her words likely had been an uplift or an inspiration to those in a similar shaky health status.

For anyone who was serving in the caregiver role to such an afflicted person, reading any of these hopeful columns may have been of some tangible comfort.

The thing is, I only found out the other day that this woman died in 2021, in the same month she had been diagnosed 10 years prior. Upon learning this I searched and searched to locate any obituary or story, or celebration of life documentation that identified the cause of death. Zilch.

I dug further to locate an organization in which she had been an active participant and reached out to them to see if they could confirm that her death was indeed from breast cancer. The response I got was a vague Yes, and this: “a several year battle with cancer” was included in the shared short death announcement blurb.

What I wished for was some specifics. Like how did she fare on the approach she took, did she experience any remission, or was it just a long, horrible slog to the end? Or did she at some point resort to allopathic treatments, and regret her decision to go the nutrition/energy healing route?

Whatever may have been the trajectory of her health decline, making the decision to reject the more standardized treatments of surgery, chemo and radiation that many breast cancer patients are offered, is usually not taken lightly. So often patients who want to try something else will find themselves having to not only fight the cancer itself, but also fight their loved ones who do not agree with any treatment plan that does not include bringing out all battle armaments.

Some decisions are too personal to be shared, or co-decided. Some decisions are no one else’s business, even though it may seem like inserting ourselves into others’ lives is the very right thing for us to be doing.

Should you find yourself in a situation where you are not being supported in your choice of care, all you have to do is avoid engaging in the topic. Sort of like politics and religion, you can keep those, your healthcare plans and Yoni eggs off the communal table.

