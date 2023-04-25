🔊 Listen to this

Hunlock Creek United Methodist Church will hold its second annual Summer “Sell-A-Bration” 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.Saturday, May 20, at the Hunlock Township Recreation Park, 20 Sunset Lake Rd, Shickshinny, PA 18655. The park is located behind the Northwest Area Intermediate School.

The event will feature local food trucks, an ice cream truck, face painting, balloon twisting, and many local crafters and vendors. It will also include a flea market where local residents can sell their unwanted items.

Visitors can take a chance on one or more of the many donated gift baskets or purchase homemade sweets from the church’s bake sale. Vendor, crafter and flea market spaces are still available.

For more information, please contact the church through their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HunlockCreekUMC.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the local community.

Hunlock Creek United Methodist Church is a Christian congregation serving the Hunlock Creek community and seeking, engaging, and encouraging others through a life-changing Christian journey. We seek to be a loving, friendly community that worships God, and serves others. We place a high priority on teaching from the Bible and following the example of Jesus. Come as you are – we’d love to get to know you.