The ingredients for torn fried potatoes. Most of what you see actually goes into the aioli.

The boldest food creation I probably ever made was as a kid, when I buttered two slices of toast and slathered peanut butter, marshmallow and jelly inside. I think I called it the everythingwich. While I love to cook and have gotten pretty good at going well off-recipe, I don’t invent new dishes without making something similar first.

This is one I wish I had.

The chef on Cook’s Country (America’s Test Kitchen) explained a conversation turned to “torn potatoes,” and “fried potatoes.” No one knew of any such dish, so he decided to make one up.

The secret is probably in baking the spuds first, which I assume decreases the likelihood of them absorbing oil upon frying. This is important because the tearing of the baked potato creates many, many nooks, crannies and uneven edges when you start frying.

These came out crisp but not at all oily, perfect for dipping into the easy yet delicious home made aioli, a version of the garlicky mayo dressing suitable for countless other uses. Serve them as I did, on a plate surrounding the bowl of aioli, and odds are they will disappear fast. They certainly did when I added them to the birthday dinner for MT’s mom (love you, nanner!). And yes, they are good enough to skip the aioli.

No tips necessary, other than to follow the frying directions fairly closely as far as oil temp goes. And while I didn’t bother serving with the options of additional Cajun or herb de provence seasonings to use at the diner’s discretion, I think that would be a fine addition.

Dobru Chut.

Torn and Fried Potatoes (Cook’s Country)

2½ pounds russet potatoes, scrubbed.

Aioli

1 whole egg

4 teaspoons lemon juice

1½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 minced garlic clove

¾ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon sugar

Pinch cayenne pepper

1½ cups vegetable oil

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Heat oven to 400°.

Poke holes in potatoes and bake till soft through, about one hour and 20 minutes. Important: Do this in advance so you can cool to room temp, then store in fridge for 3 hours.

Make aioli by putting all ingredients except the two oils in a food processor. Pulse for few seconds to blend. Add vegetable oil very slowly to emulsify. This can be done easily by using the push tube that comes with processors and typically has a small hole in the bottom. Speed up pulsing once emulsification has started. Put in bowl and whisk in two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil.

Tear potatoes into about 1 ½ inch pieces. Small pieces will end up crispy, larger ones creamy on the inside. Tearing creates a lot of nooks and crannies to get crispy.

Heat 1 quart vegetable oil over medium high to 375°. Add all potatoes at once. It will cool the oil, so turn heat to high to regain proper temperature. Fry, stirring occasionally, to golden brown. Transfer to paper-lined tray and season with a teaspoon kosher salt immediately (or to taste). Transfer to platter, with aioli on the side.

You can also serve with Cajun seasoning, herbs de provence, to be used at the diner’s discretion.

