The Plains United Methodist Church confirmed its most recent confirmation class on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in the presence of family, friends and the church community. Each confirmand received a bible sponsored by members of the church community. Confirmands are shown from left: Katlyn Jones, Giavanna Spinelli, Pastor J. R. Rodriguez, Teague Stahovic and Tait Stahovic.