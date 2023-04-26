BTE’s ‘Grand Horizons’ shows a family in turmoil

BTE Resident Acting Company member Elizabeth Dowd (playing Nancy) and Guest Artist Thomas James Byrn (playing Bill) seem to work well together as they prepare a meal together. But they don’t speak until Nancy announces she wants a divorce.

BTE Emeritus Ensemble Member Laurie McCants (playing Carla) and Resident Acting Company member Elizabeth Dowd (playing Nancy) talk about experiences older women might enjoy, during a scene from ‘Grand Horizons’ by Bess Wohl.

Brothers Brian and Ben are grown men, in their 30s or 40s, but they seem to have a lot in common with little kids.

When they start to hear something they don’t like, for example, they declare they just can’t listen. Sometimes one or the other will cover his ears.

If you attend a performance of “Grand Horizons,” which the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will present tonight through May 21 at the Alvina Krause Theatre in Bloomsburg, you’ll even see Brian cowering in horror as his mother, Nancy, tells him about an affair she had when he was young.

Is the affair the reason Nancy, a retired librarian, has calmly announced, right there in the kitchen, that she wants to divorce the boys’ father, retired pharmacist and would-be stand-up comedian Bill?

Well, maybe that’s part of it.

Or, maybe Nancy doesn’t like being taken for granted.

“I will be a whole person to you,” Nancy, played by BTE resident acting company member Elizabeth Dowd, insists.

“This is a very relatable show,” guest director Rebecca Remaly said moments before Tuesday evening’s dress rehearsal. “Every family has a bit of dysfunction and we all can get under each other’s skins.”

“The sons are in their late 30s/early 40s, one is trying to start a family of his own, and they feel they have to ‘take care of’ their parents. And the question is, can we see our parents or siblings as whole people, or do we just see them as one-dimensional?”

“Grand Horizons is the name of the retirement village where Nancy and Bill have lived for only a few months,” Remaly said. Living there makes them feel closer to death.

But, how long will they stay there, together or apart?

Will Bill, played by guest artist Thomas James Byrn, move in with his “much younger girlfriend” and fellow retirement village resident Carla, played by BTE emeritus ensemble member Laurie McCants?

Or will Nancy move away to an Air BnB?

Or will something unexpected happen?

The sound track for the show, which director Remaly described as “predominatly a comedy,” includes songs from her parents’ era, such as Gene Pitney’s rendition of “It Hurts to Be in Love,” the Shirelles singing “Mama Said (there’ll be days like this)” and Roy Orbeson wailing about “cry-y-y-ying over you.”

“The songs are about broken relationships, and about families,” she said.

“Grand Horizons,” written by Bess Wohl and addressing some mature topics, opens tonight at 7:30 p.m. with a “pay what you decide” preview at the Alvina Krause Theatre on Center Street in downtown Bloomsburg. The shows on April 28 and 29 are also “pay what you decide.” The regular run continues with shows on Thursdays through Sundays through May 21.

To reach the box office, call 570-784-8181 or visit bte.org.