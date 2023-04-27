🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Valley West High School recently selected their March Spartan Spotlight Senior of the Month recipients. The Spartan Spotlight Senior of the Month Program recognizes distinguished students in the Senior Class. Students who are selected by the staff must exemplify academic excellence in addition to spirit, dedication, and character. These individuals have proven themselves devoted Spartans by participating in numerous sports, clubs, and activities throughout their careers at Wyoming Valley West High School while also maintaining high academic standards. March senior recipients, shown with school officials are from left: Assistant Principal Ryan Amos, Lauren Richie, Marissa Mooney, Aniyah Thomas, and Principal Tara Carey.