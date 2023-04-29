Folk artist Mona Pande’s work displayed at Misericordia

Many admirers praised Mona Pande’s work for her use of color. Gallery director Laine Little said she hopes the vibrant images raise the spirits of the student body as they prepare for final exams.

A mannequin models a sari that Mona Pande carefully painted by hand. Not wanting to damage it, Pande said, ‘I didn’t have the guts to wear it.’

Folk artist Mona Pande says her love of nature and all living creaturs is reflected in her artwork.

“I like the way she uses color,” Misericordia alum Joe Simon of Swoyersville said as he admired paintings by folk artist Mona Pande. “It pops out at you and really wakes you up.”

“It’s vibrant. It really gives you a lift,” his wife, Susan, agreed as the couple admired Pande’s artwork Thursday evening during a meet-the-artist reception in the Pauly Friedman Gallery at Misericordia University.

Other guests at the gallery were likewise impressed by Pande’s talent.

“She is fantastic,” Manisha Patel of Dallas said. “I can copy and draw, but I can’t draw like that.”

“I like everything, honestly,” said Lalitha Sarada of Moosic. “It’s so amazing and she is very talented. I like the way she puts in all the details.”

The details range from petals on flowers and feathers on birds to symbols, such as the way the artist, who lives in Shavertown, painted the faces of the Hindu deity Krishna and his consort Radha at the base of a “Tree of Life.”

“Lord Krishna is the god of love,” Pande told a reporter with a smile. “Life starts with love.”

Another painting depicted Shiva and his consort Parvati. Shiva is known as the god of destruction but he’s also the god of creation, Pande said. “If someone gets sick, you pray to Lord Shiva.”

Pande, who grew up in India, holds a master’s degree in biology from Agra University. As an artist, she is self-taught.

The exhibit “Indian Folk Art: Mona Pande,” which will remain on display through May 31, features her paintings in oil and acrylic on canvas, as well as a painted chair and a painted sari.

The sari represents many hours of work and, after all that effort, Pande said, she wanted to be careful not to damage it. “I didn’t have the guts to wear it.”

At the exhibit, it is displayed on a mannequin.

Pande is president of the Indo-American Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania and has led the group in such recent charitable endeavors as preparing and serving food at the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre and, during the pandemic, raising money to buy personal protective equipment for first responders.

She has also taught art lessons locally, and plans to lead a workshop 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. May 19 at Misericordia. Space is limited and preregistration is required. Call 570-674-6250 or write to gallery director Laine Little at [email protected]/. Due to the intricacy of the designs, the activity is recommended for ages 12 and older.

Misericordia is sponsoring Pande’s exhibit in conjunction with National Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month, annually celebrated in May.