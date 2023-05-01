🔊 Listen to this

Emily Conway in the role of Mary, consoles Jacob Hunsinger (Jesus) as Gabe Shutt, playing a Roman soldier, pushes the condemned man on.

Carlee Fine portrayed Veronica, the woman who wiped Jesus’ face with her veil as a sign of compassion on his way to Calvary. She was rewarded with the image of his face imprinted on the cloth.

In what has become a tradition at Saint Jude School in Mountain Top, the eighth grade students led the school community in a prayerful rendition of the Stations of the Cross during Holy Week.

Students acted out the parts of various characters throughout the meditation, helping their fellow students to focus upon the biblical story of Jesus’ crucifixion.

Jacob Hunsinger served in the role as Jesus ad Emily Conway portrayed Mary, Mother of God.