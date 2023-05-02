Philharmonic trio pleases seniors with their music

🔊 Listen to this

Leah Valenches on violin, Peter Brubaker on cello and Chris Souza on viola, all musicians from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, recently entertained an appreciate audience of residents at the Gardens at East Mountain. Thanks to a grant from Temple B’nai B’rith andthe Scranton Area Foundation, Philharmonic musicians are presenting a series of concerts at assisted living facilities in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

Northeastern Pennsylvania Philarmonic musicians Leah Valenches on violin, Peter Brubaker on cello and Chris Souza on viola entertain residents at the Gardens at East Mountain on a recent Friday afternoon.

Long-time local band leader Robert ‘Bobby’ Baird, right, who lives at the Gardens at East Mountain with his wife, Patricia, seated, told violist Chris Sousa about his military service, when he was trumpet soloist with the U.S. Navy Band for four years.

“Does anyone here play an instrument?” Leah Valenches asked, as she took a break from playing her violin.

“I used to play the organ and guitar,” Elena Schraeder said.

“I was a trumpet player in the U.S. Navy Band, for four years,” said Robert “Bobby” Baird, whose musical career also included leading the Bobby Baird Orchestra and Dixieland Jazz Band for decades.

Schraeder and Baird were among about two dozen residents of the Gardens at East Mountain who gathered in a community room at the nursing and rehabilitation center on a recent Friday afternoon to listen to a concert.

Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic musicians Valenches on violin, Peter Brubaker on cello and Chris Souza on viola provided the tunes, ranging from classical to contemporary, with stops at several decades in between.

“No performance of early 20th century music would be complete without some ragtime,” one of the musicians said as the trio launched into “The Junk Man Rag,” which was written more than a century ago.

“Now I’m going to play something by myself, from a couple hundred years before ragtime,” Brubaker said as he introduced a piece by J.S. Bach.

When all three musicians played a piece by Johann Pachelbel, 72-year-old Schraeder seemed to clap louder than anyone.

“Yay! Good!” she called.

Residents asked the musicians, whose appearance was sponsored by Temple B’nai B’rith, how long they’d been playing.

“A little more than 30 years,” Valenches said.

“Almost 40,” Souza said.

“I passed more than 50,” Brubaker admitted with a laugh.

As Gardens staffers quietly walked from resident to resident, asking them about dinner selections, the trio continued to play a variety of music, from Van Morrison’s “Moondance” to Jerome Kern’s “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes” to the Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby,” what the musicians described as “one of the most fun songs to come over the pond.”

Sticking with the Beatles for a while, the musicians played John Lennon’s “Imagine” as well as “When I’m Sixty-Four.”

“Congratulations to all of you,” Schraeder called out near the end. “You did a beautiful job.”

“We’re going to bring you with us to all our concerts,” Souza said. “You are so spirited.”

The enthusiastic fan had one last request, “How Great Thou Art,” which the musicians played “in the style of Elvis Presley.”

“Oh, my God,” Schraeder said. “That was beautiful.”

Small groups of Philharmonic musicians have been performing a series of concerts at assisted living facilities around the region, thanks to grantsfrom Temple B’nai B’rith and the Scranton Area Foundation.