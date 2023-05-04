Project easy for kids, maybe with a little help

Melting chocolate and dipping strawberries is so simple, it seems like an ideal kitchen project for Mother’s Day.

“It was dee-licious!”

“I love strawberries!”

“You certainly didn’t skimp on the chocolate!”

Those three comments came from Times Leader taste testers Bill O’Boyle, Margaret Roarty and Roger DuPuis, all of whom were pleased by the chocolate-covered strawberries I brought into the newsroom this week.

But for sheer enthusiasm, it was hard to beat reporter Hannah Simerson, who actually clapped her hands in glee.

“I’m so excited,” she said, just looking at this latest product from the Times Leader test kitchen. “You’re like a chocolatier.”

“Very, very good,” she said after sampling one. “I feel like I should be having a romantic dinner with candlelight.”

While that would certainly be a nice setting for chocolate-covered strawberries, I felt inspired to do some dipping this week not for the sake of romance but because a celebration of a different kind of love is fast approaching.

Tasting a sample when she arrived for the evening shift, page designer Lyndsay Bartos could have read my mind. “I like the chocolate; I like the strawberries; this would be great for Mother’s Day.”

And, this treat is so simple, kids could probably make it for their mom — with help from someone mature enough to safely melt the chocolate in a double boiler or microwave.

I found a simple recipe at the Tastes Better from Scratch food blog, which said to use 2 pounds of strawberries and 10 ounces of chocolate.

Basically, you just melt the chocolate and dip the berries. But the food blog also included the following tips, all of which I used:

1. Be sure to pat the berries dry after you wash them. It’s difficult for chocolate to stick to wet berries.

2. Leave the stems attached because that’s what you will hold when you’re dipping.

3. Use quality chocolate, like Ghiradelli, which I found at Wegmans.

4. Reserve one heaping tablespoon of chocolate morsels, and melt the rest (I used a double boiler.) After you remove the melted chocolate from the heat, add the room-temperature chocolate and stir it in until it also melts. This will “temper” or reduce the temperature of the melted chocolate and make it the right temperature and consistency for dipping.

5. After you’ve dipped each strawberry, place it on a baking sheet lined with parchment.

6. Eat/share them the day you make them, because that’s when they will taste best.

“It was so nice to come to the office and find them,” page designer Ashley Bringmann said.

“The strawberries taste really good for this time of year,” Bill said, adding that chocolate is always in season.