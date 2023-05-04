Shown from left are, seated: Rachel Mills, Mental Health Worker, Allied Services Behavioral Health; Jason Rosengrant, Supervisor Landscaping, Allied Services Vocational Services; Alicia Farver, Admissions Liaison, Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing; Ken Foster, Carpenter, Allied Services; Standing: attorney Bill Conaboy, President & CEO, Allied Services; Donna Burrow, Caregiver, Allied Services In-Home Services; Nicole Ellis, CNA, Allied Services Hospice & Palliative Care; Wes Schultz, Carpenter, Allied Services; Marie Coyle, Assistant Vice President Admissions, Allied Services Skilled Nursing Facilities; Susan Booths, Caregiver, Allied Services In-Home Services, Tracy Hunt, Assistant Vice President, Allied Services In-Home Services.

Allied Services Integrated Health System recently honored the contributions and successes of employees from various divisions with their bimonthly Miracle Maker breakfast. The gathering was held at the Convention Center at Mohegan Sun Pennsylvania, Plains, Pa.

“We’re very fortunate to have representatives from across Allied Services Integrated Healthcare System here today – clinical, non-clinical, support staff, administrators – each and every one of you are a reflection of what makes Allied Services great,“ attorney Bill Conaboy President & CEO, Allied Services Integrated Health System, told the group.

“Your commitment and dedication not only to providing quality care – but also creating welcoming environments for residents, patients, families, and your fellow co-workers, are what make (Allied Services) feel like home to so many”