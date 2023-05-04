Comedy debuts at LTWB on May 5

It’s 1904 and Albert Einstein (Dave Giordano) and Pablo Picasso (Eric Lutz) just met at a bar in Paris. What happens next? If you attend Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s production of ‘Picasso at the Lapin Agile,’ you’ll find out. The absurdist comedy was written by actor, comedian, writer, producer and musician Steve Martin and premiered in 1993. Little Theatre’s production will run May 5 through May 14 with shows at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $20, available at ltwb.org or by calling 570-823-1875.