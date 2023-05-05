FamilySearch offers free webinars

🔊 Listen to this

FamilySearch, the free online data base, is offering this month a series of webinars on their FamilyTree feature.

Basically, FamilyTree is a project designed to build a single set of precise information about deceased people who are being searched for by their descendants. Here is how FamilySearch describes the project.

“The FamilySearch shared tree uniquely strives to have just one public profile for every deceased person who has ever lived. Descendants contribute what they know about a person to a single, shared profile, rather than scattering their knowledge across multiple profiles on several trees, some of which may have privacy barriers.”

That sounds like a huge time-saver for genealogists, as well as a guard against error.

Here are the three upcoming webinars. All are listed as designed for beginners, and all start at 10 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time. For us easterners, that means noon EDT.

May 16: Overview and Navigation. May 23: Person Page — Vital and Other Information. May 30: Adding New Information.

Webinars are a growing trend in activities like genealogy that involve training in new techniques and operations. They are similar to the video conferences that businesses use, but are oriented toward teaching and learning.

To access sign-up information, go to “FamilySearch Library Classes and Webinars.” Scroll down until you find the one or ones you want and then click on the sign-up function.

Remember, they are free. Also, like all the other FamilySearch offerings, they will be recorded and stored for later access at the viewer’s choice of dates and times.

While you are looking into them, don’t forget to check out the many other offerings from this year’s RootsTech conference. There were a huge number of presentations, as usual, at the Salt Lake City venue, and they too are recorded and stored, where they may be accessed for free.

Whether you are a relative beginner or a highly experienced genealogist, you’re sure to find something useful in that collection. You’ll also find presentations from past RootsTech events.

I’ve already highlighted some of them here, and from time to time I’ll be discussing more of them.

In another matter, FamilySearch recently announced some totals for its holdings. The most noteworthy one is that it now has 15.7 million names in its Billion Graves listings. You go to Billion Graves, put in a name and date and see if the interment you are looking for comes up

Ellis Island: Many people post on Facebook queries about whether to package a visit to the Statue of Liberty with a stop at Ellis Island, the entry point for millions of immigrants from the1890s to the 1950s. The ferry from the tip of Manhattan stops at both.

Try both if you want, but even if none of your ancestors landed at Ellis Island, that should be your focus if you travel to Lower Manhattan. Ellis Island has a lot going for it — a museum, lots of exhibits, plenty of information about immigration.

But there’s more. In recent years, Ellis Island has built up a big data base of immigrants, with on-site means for visitors to search it. True, you can access much of it remotely, but wouldn’t it be more fun to do so while in that great immigration site itself, also visiting the museum and seeing the exhibits with no time pressure?

Take note also that buildings on the island that used to be closed to the public are being rehabbed and will eventually be able to show us more of the immigrant experience.

***

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected]