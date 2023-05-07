🔊 Listen to this

There’s an event coming up and you’re invited!

If you’re so inclined, the next Wilkes-Barre POWER! event is this Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre.

I’ve written about my involvement with Wilkes-Barre POWER! before, but here’s a reminder. Wilkes-Barre POWER! is a club centered around bringing community-focused people from all sectors of life together to continue moving the region forward. We host informal networking mixers once a month, at different venues, featuring various non-profit organizations each time.

The cost is $35 to join for the year or $15 to come to an event once.

Guests can expect high-top tables, mixing and mingling throughout the main bar area, and couches and seating in other areas. There will be light fare and a cash bar for beverages. The charity of the night is the McGlynn Center, which is a safe and welcoming place for children and youth who reside at the Boulevard Townhomes and Mineral Springs Village. The center serves 150 children and youth each year, fostering after-school homework help, educational and recreational outings, summer programs, life skills education and more.

Besides the charity of the night, there are other reasons to attend.

• Connect with like-minded people. Most of the people in attendance are advocates for organizations, dedicated business people or in some other way focused on Northeastern Pennsylvania and committed to its success. If that sounds like you or you want to talk with people like this, consider attending.

• Feel alive. It’s proven that social interaction causes endorphins to activate, thus making feelings of pleasure and happiness. Who doesn’t want some of that? It affects psychological health and overall wellbeing.

• Enjoy a comfortable setting. It’s not a stressful networking situation with icebreakers or long speeches. It’s all about fun, interaction and getting to know others.

There is a dress code at the Westmoreland Club, so business casual attire is necessary, meaning collared shirts and tailored slacks, skirts, blouses or comparable attire (no shorts or denim).

If you’re not sure if you should come or want to see if Wilkes-Barre POWER! is really for you, check out photos of our past events online on Facebook or Instagram (@wilkesbarrepower). There are a plethora of photos; you can get a feel for the people, the places and the mission.

You can also email me directly at [email protected] to discuss further.

I love nothing more than when good people want to meet good people. We’re all cheering for each other in this life, and these events are truly about cheering on others and supporting one another.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]

