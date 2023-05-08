Public invited to enjoy free activities May 20

Steve Carter of Penns Minerals will be on hand during Everhart 115 Community Day to share his knowledge of rocks and minerals.

In celebration of its 115th anniversary, the Everhart Museum will host Everhart 115 Community Day, a free community event on Saturday, May 20, as a thank you to all of Northeastern Pennsylvania for its support over the years.

The day will feature free museum admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and free arts, crafts, music, entertainment, and demonstrations from noon to 4 p.m. inside the museum and outdoors in Nay Aug Park.

Features of the day include:

• The painting of a community mural with assisting artist Sam Kuchwara

• Music by Doug Smith’s Dixieland All-Stars

• Rocks and minerals demonstrations by Steve Carter of Penn Minerals

• Arts and crafts projects

• Guided hikes around Nay Aug Park with Jane Frye

• Free spring-themed photo booth

• Free cake sponsored by Riccardo’s Market

• Local history scavenger by the Lackawanna Historical Society

The event also commemorates the opening of the Founder’s Gallery, which will openThursday, May 18. The Founder’s Gallery showcases the life of museum founder Dr. Isaiah Fawkes Everhart, tracing his life from its beginnings in rural Southeastern Pennsylvania, through his career as a surgeon in the Civil War, to his settling in Scranton and establishment of the Museum that bears his name.

More information and updates are available at everhart-museum.org/.

Founded in 1908, the Everhart Museum of Natural History, Science & Art is the largest general museum in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Located at 1901 Mulberry St. and surrounded byNay Aug Park in Scranton, the Everhart isa nonprofit institution dedicated to the collection, care, and display of a diverse array of objects, including natural history, science, and fine arts.

Regular visiting hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturay and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.