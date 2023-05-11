Our test cook’s ‘healthy’ version is half whole-wheat

“I knew I wouldn’t like it,” Times Leader reporter and taste tester Hannah Simerson said, throwing me an apologetic glance after tasting a thumb-print cookie. “I don’t hate it. I just don’t like jelly.”

“It’s just not sweet enough for me,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said, explaining why she wasn’t going to take a second bite.

“It tastes like a healthy cookie,” said news editor Roger DuPuis, who considers that a plus.

“I could eat a couple,” said reporter Kevin Caroll.

“Do you mind if I take one more?” reporter Margaret Roarty asked.

You can see, gentle readers, that opinions were divided regarding the cookies I made this week, basing the recipe on one from that vintage Taste of Home Contest Winning Recipes cookbook from 2010.

The recipe came from a woman named Patsy Noel from California, who called them “Noel Cookie Gems,” mostly because of her last name, not necessarily because you would bake them for Christmas.

Actually, I thought they’d be nice for Mother’s Day, and I figured kids would have fun helping to bake them — especially if they’re invited to make thumb-prints in the dough.

If you read the original recipe, you’ll see that Patsy from California describes how to use the end of a wooden spoon handle to make the indentation. I tried that; it seemed like a very small dent. So I used my thumb instead and filled up the larger dents with extra jelly.

And, maybe you can guess by their somewhat dark hue that half the flour I used was whole wheat rather than all-purpose.

No one seemed to mind that.

Mark pointed out that the cookie base is relatively plain, which makes the jelly stand out as the star. But I think the overall cookie would benefit from at least a little more flavor in the dough, maybe from cinnamon.

By the end of the day I’d collected more comments. Page designer Ashley Bringmann told me she liked the entire cookie; page designer Mitch Hall liked the cookie but not the jelly and, best of all, my mom said she liked the whole thing.

Happy Mother’s Day, Mom, and here is the recipe:

Noel Cookie Gems

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup shortening

3/4 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 2/3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup sour cream

3/4 cup finely chopped nuts

1/3 cup seedless strawberry jam

1. In a large bowl, cream the butter, shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine the flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda; gradually add to creamed mmixture alternately with sour cream, beating well after each addition. Shape into 1 1/4-inch balls; roll in nuts.

2. Place cookies two inches apart on greased baking sheets. Using the end of a wooden spoon handle, make a 3/8 to 1/2 inch deep indentation in the center of each ball. Fill with jam.

3. Bake at 350 for 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove to wire racks. Makes 3 dozen.