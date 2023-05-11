🔊 Listen to this

The Century 21 Smith Hourigan Group recently showed its commitmentto the community with a contribution to the Greater Wyoming Valley Area (GWVA) YMCA through Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program.

The state’s Department of Community and Economic Development program helps to provide Pre-K scholarships for children from underserved communities in Pennsylvania.

“Youth development is a main focus area for the YMCA,” said Jim Thomas, CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA. “Our Pre-K programs teach children of all ages and backgrounds, preparing them to enter Kindergarten and helping them build confidence they carry with them throughout their lives. We are grateful to community partners like the Century 21 Smith Hourigan Group for helping to provide financial assistance for working families who may not otherwise have an opportunity for quality child care services.”

The Y believes this is especially true following 2020’s COVID-19 shutdowns. Across the region, four of the five branches of the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA provide child care programs, last year serving 889 children and youth.

The YMCA in Wilkes-Barre recently marked its 160th year as a keystone organization in the community. Established in 1863, the Y continues its mission to turn no one away for inability to pay. To learn how to qualify for financial assistance, please contact [email protected] at 570-823-2191.