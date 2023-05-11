Project features stories from deaf, hard of hearing communities

Hearing actress Leba Lanton, Hard of Hearing actress Linda Rusinko, and hearing actress Wendy Wescott share a scene from Linda’s experience as a person with hearing loss. Members of the rest of the cast looking on include: Riley Wescott, Seamus Cadden, and Michelle Marie Glassmeyer.

In yoga class, the way Linda Rusinko was able to understand the teacher’s instructions was by reading her lips. What was she to do when the teacher told the students to close their eyes for guided meditation?

When Michelle Marie Glassmeyer gave birth to her older daughter, the doctor apologetically told her the baby was deaf. Glassmeyer pointed out she did not consider that a problem, because she and her partner are deaf.

And when David Posner accompanied his late husband, Jeffrey Yockey, to the supermarket the clerk said it was “so nice” of him to help that deaf man; not realizing the couple was simply shopping together, and Yockey was “perfectly capable of shopping by himself.”

Those are just three of the tales you’ll encounter — through spoken word and American Sign Language — if you attend “Perceptions: Stories from the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Communities.”

Diva Theater will present the program at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 12 and May 13, at 126 West Market St. in Scranton. There is no admission charge, but a free will offering will be accepted.

“We want to use this as a way to educate the community,” said Diva Theater’s Marcie Riebe, who with playwright KK Gordon helped adapt for the stage the true experiences that several area people will share this weekend.

“We are sincerely interested in their stories,” Riebe said, “and we want to share them so other people can learn from them too.”

“The bottom line is to learn how to communicate with each other better.”

Inspiration for the project came after Diva board member Paul Gallo suggested having an ASL interpreter present for a night of one-acts. The idea evolved into sharing stories from the Deaf and Hard of Hearing communities, and the original show became possible with a grant from Lackawanna County Arts.

“They saw this as a community not being served,” Riebe said.

To reserve a seat, contact us at 570-209-7766.