Concert to feature music of Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Moody Blues, more

When one thinks of some of the greatest names in rock from the 60’s through the 80’s, which bands and artists spring to mind?

If you said any of the following bands, The Eagles, Heart, Fleetwood Mac, Moody Blues, Steely Dan, or Supertramp, you may well enjoy “A Tribute to the Legends of Rock.”

On Sunday, May 21 at 6 p.m. the Rock Royalty Tribute Band will take the stage at the historic Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock for a legendary evening of rock.

Comprised of nine musicians and three lead singers, the Rock Royalty Tribute band will bring music from these iconic bands to life.

Their concert playlist plays tribute to the rock legends of yesteryear and their musical renditions and stage presence are designed to bring audio and visual delight to their audiences.

Tickets to this concert “that will really rock” are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. They are available at https://tinyurl.com/rockroyaltytributetickets, 570-836-1022 x3, or at the Dietrich’s ticket booth while they last.