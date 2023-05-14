🔊 Listen to this

Imagine coordinating 24 high school students from 10 different high schools to teach them how to raise money, perform site visits to local charities, and follow a rigorous deliberation process to determine how to award grant dollars responsibility. Meet The Luzerne Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, otherwise known as YAC.

YAC is ten years old, and the Luzerne Foundation holds the YAC program one Sunday each month during the school year. YAC members learn the fundamentals of philanthropy. Many have probably participated in fundraisers – a bake sale, dance marathon, car wash, etc. Thus, it may not be out of their comfort zone to solicit potential donors to raise $15,000-$20,000 annually. YAC is a challenging program that helps develop leadership skills, community awareness, fundraising skills, and critical thinking exercises.

At its Annual Banquet held on Sunday, May 7, at The Woodlands, Students awarded a total of $20,000 in grants to the following six charities:

• CASA of Luzerne

• Wilkes Backpack Program

• Jumpstart Cart

• Family Service Association of NEPA

• Restored Church

• Dinner for Kids

Since its inception, YAC students have awarded $167,775 in grants to Luzerne County charities.

YAC would not be possible without the community support, the work of the nonprofits, and the dedication of community leaders who share their time, talent, and treasure to leave a lasting impression on the YAC Students.

We are also grateful to all of The Luzerne County High School Guidance Counselors who assist The Luzerne Foundation in recruiting new YAC Students each year. We have six YAC openings for incoming sophomores and juniors for the 2023-2024 YAC Season.

Visit www.luzfdn.org to download an application or check with your Guidance Counselors at your school. The application deadline is July 15, 2023.

Should you wish to support The Luzerne Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, please donate via our website or 34 South River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

If you are passionate about a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation.

Do you want to help make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are… Here for good.™