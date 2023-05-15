Movie ‘Instant Family’ will be shown

🔊 Listen to this

As May is Foster Care Awareness Month, the Northeast Regional Youth Advisory Board invites you to a special movie event at the historic Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock on Wednesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. Participants will able to see the movie “Instant Family” on the big screen, enjoy complimentary small popcorns and small sodas and stay for a panel discussion with the Youth Advisory Board following the film.

When asked about the event, Youth Advisory Board Member Kierstyn Walcott said, “I am excited for people to learn how to better serve foster youth in our area.” Resources about becoming a foster family will also be available at the event. This special movie night is underwritten by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation and AllOne Charities.

Starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, “Instant Family” tells the story of Pete and Ellie who, when they decide to start a family, stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope to take in one small child, but when they meet three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl, they find themselves speeding from zero to three kids overnight. Now, Pete and Ellie must try to learn the ropes of instant parenthood in the hope of becoming a family.

The Pennsylvania Youth Advisory Board (YAB) is comprised of current and former substitute care youth ages 14 to 23. YAB members are viewed as experts and meetings are youth-led and organized. Staff members are appointed to each regional YAB in a support role to help youth find their voices and teach them about meeting facilitation, action planning, and other necessary skills. Activities of the Youth Advisory Board are for youth and alumni to create positive change in the child welfare system by:

• Training caseworkers, administrators, foster parents, supervisors, judges, and guardians ad litem on issues of importance to older youth and alumni

• Developing recommendations related to policies and procedures affecting youth in care

• Providing input to developing implementation plans for recent laws enacted such as Act 75 of 2015: The Activities and Experiences for Children in Out-of-Home Placements Act

• Organizing community service events

The PA Youth Advisory Board has been able to change child welfare laws regarding the normalcy of teens in care in the past, such as ensuring that teens in care are able to get their driver’s licenses and spend the night at a friend’s house. They have also facilitated service projects, such as the duffle bag drive, where they collected bags and hygiene supplies to give to youth entering the foster care system, so that they don’t have to transport their belongings in garbage bags.

The Youth Advisory Board is funded by the PA Department of Human Services, Office of Children, Youth and Families and is supported by the University of Pittsburgh, PA Child Welfare Resource Center. The Northeaster Regional Youth Advisory Board meets every other month. For more information about these meetings or the Northeast Regional Youth Advisory Board, please contact Lindsey Glezen at 570-751-6062 or [email protected]

Tickets are available to the Instant Family Movie Event at the Dietrich Theater at 570-836-1022 x3 or at the Dietrich’s ticket booth while they last.