The Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock has become a hot spot for its Open Mic Nights, held on fourth Fridays.

Open Mic Night is a free program where musicians, writers, comedians, and performers of all types are invited to share their talents on the stage in the Peg Fassett Performance Studio.

Doors open for sign-ups at 6:30 p.m. and performances begin at 7 p.m. Emceed by Viola Henning, the evening will begin with performers from the community and will continue with the headliner.

For the upcoming Friday, May 26 Memorial Day weekend Open Mic Night, the featured performers are members of the Dietrich’s Veterans Connecting Meetup and Workshop.

According to the group’s facilitator, Larry White, six to eight members of the group will share music and their original writings.

“Not only will the evening highlight the veterans’ talents,” White said, “but the group also hopes that their readings about military experiences will help develop a better understanding between veterans/military service members and civilians.”

According to Dietrich Theater Executive Director Erica Rogler, “Listening to their stories, is one way we can truly show veterans our gratitude for their service. The group’s past performances at Open Mic Night have been so powerful. We are honored to welcome them back.”

The Veterans Connecting Meetup and Workshop is typically held on the second Friday of each month (upcoming events are June 9, July 7, Aug. 11, Sept, 8) from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Dietrich Theater. These sessions provide veterans and military service members a time of fellowship, as well as a time to write and discuss.

“Writing provides us with an avenue to express our thoughts about our experiences in the military and in life and opens the door to discuss a variety of topics with others with similar experiences,” White said.

Open Mic Night and the Veterans Connecting Meetup & Workshop are sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee. For information about Open Mic Night or the veterans’ group, please feel free to call the Dietrich Theater at 570-836-1022 x3.