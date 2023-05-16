Click here to subscribe today or Login.
The Rotary Club of Wyoming recently presented scholarships to three Wyoming Area graduating seniors. The students were selected based on essays they wrote about community service. Shown from left are: Mark Sobeck, club historian; senior Riley Knaub, senior Halle Kranson, senior Christopher Murphy, and scholarship co-chair John Harrington.
Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.Click now to support or get more information.