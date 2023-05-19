🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Seminary Lower School students in Kayanne Barilla’s public speaking class recently hosted WBRE’s Paola Giangiacomo as a guest speaker. Giangiacomo shared her background in the television industry, the steps that go into putting together a story for the news, and what a television broadcast is like behind the scenes. Shown from left are, first row: Will Flood, Jayden O’Farill, Ronan Ness, Evan Davis, Nancy Pokhrel, Rachel Ryu; Second row, Sam Sordoni, Mohammad Azaizeh, Alec Weinberger, Paola Giangiacomo, Luc Lacroix, Abby Hribal, Aryan Morzaria, Declan O’Malley, Mary Jane Michaels, and Hailey Martin.