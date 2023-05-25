🔊 Listen to this

Parents and students packed the auditorium of Hanover Area’s Memorial Elementary School, where students competed in an end-of-year talent show.

More judges From left: PA Live! co-host Christopher Bohinski; Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage; and Lynn Vitale, administrative assistant to Superintendent Nathan Barrett.

Fifth graders Summer Planutis and Haziz Slade received an honorable mention at the talent show for their dance skills.

HANOVER TWP. — When Principal Christa Koter-Langdon stepped onto the auditorium stage at Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School Wednesday morning, the audience erupted into thunderous applause.

While Koter-Langdon did eventually tell the students to settle down, it was obvious she shared their excitement.

You see, talent show day is one of her favorite days of the year.

“They’ve been practicing for two weeks,” she gushed, just before the show began.

This year’s show brought together the fourth, fifth and sixth graders to compete against each other for the chance to win some Amazon gifts. Ice cream cake, Koter-Langdon said, was also a possibility.

Students sang, danced, played the piano and even the kazoo.

The judging panel consisted of local news talent including PA Live! co-host Christopher Bohinski, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, FOX56 reporters Jake Sarwar and Taylor Whartnaby, and FOX56 Chief Meteorologist Mike Susko. Rounding out the panel was Lynn Vitale, who is the administrative assistant to Superintendent Nathan Barrett.

Miscavage applauded the students for their efforts, saying the talent show was a wonderful way to for them to express themselves.

“These kids showed so much enthusiasm, talent and no fear to perform in front of their classmates and parents,” she said.

Support from the audience certainly helped. Both students and parents applauded each and every performer with vigor, even singing and clapping along to some of the songs. Several parents held bouquets of flowers on their laps, eagerly waiting to congratulate their children on a job well done.

“The kids love it,” said Special Education teacher, Aimee Weaver. She added that the talent show is a great start to the end-of-the-year festivities.

In the end, fifth-grader Francesca Prato and sixth-grader Victoria Araujo received honorable mentions for their singing, and fifth-graders Haziz Slade and Summer Planutis received an honorable mention for their dance skills.

Third place went to fifth-grader Dylan Kohn for his piano performance and second place was awarded to fifth-grader Adrian Jacquet for her performance of ‘Symphony’ by Switch feat. Dillon Chase.

And finally, fifth grader Raegan Jayne-Paisley came in first place thanks to her incredible dance routine.

Afterward, Koter-Langdon invited all of the students who participated in the show to line up on stage behind her. Then she turned to the audience, beaming with pride.

“I told you Hanover Area’s got talent,” she said.