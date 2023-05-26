Kirby will screen ‘1776,’ ‘Jaws,’ ‘Molly Maguires,’ more

Bette Davis, shown here in an early scene from ‘Now, Voyager’ didn’t mind appearing plain or frumpy of a role called for it, film curator John Hersker said.

Ken Howard as Thomas Jefferson, Howard Da Silva as Benjamin Franklin and William Daniels as John Adams are a sometimes contentious trio in ‘1776.’ But they do sing well together. The film will be shown June 30 at the F.M. Kirby Center.

A large mechanical shark provides some scary scenes in the movie blockbuster ‘Jaws,’ but the movie was more suspenseful when the shark was an unseen menace. It will be screened July 7 at the F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

‘The Molly Maguires,’ starring Sean Connery, Richard Harris and Samantha Eggar, debuted in January 1970 at what is now the F.M. Kirby Center on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. It will be screened there on Jan. 19, 2024 as part of the Kirby’s Classic Film Series.

There’s a scene in the movie “1776” in which Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and John Adams each favor a different bird to become the national symbol of the United States.

Jefferson, the man who wrote the Declaration of Independence, wants a dove, to stand for peace. Franklin suggests the turkey as a noble, native creature. Adams forcefully argues for the eagle.

One fact on which the sometimes contentious trio can agree is that all of those birds come from eggs. Since “1776” is a musical, eventually you will hear the trio of Founding Fathers sing about their fledgling independent nation as if it’s a “tiny little fellow” about to hatch “on a humid Monday morning in this Congressional incubator.”

That eggshell might belong to Mother England, but “Just as Tom here has written, we say to hell with Great Britain. The eagle inside belongs to us.”

If that scene sounds like fun, you may want to circle June 30 on your calendar. That’s the day the F.M. Kirby Center will screen the 1972 movie “1776” at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. as part of the Classic Film Series, which is co-sponsored by Flashback Cinema, a company that markets classic films to first-run theaters across the country.

” ‘1776’ is one of those rare movies that are educational as well as entertaining. It’s a great way to introduce children to history,” said West Hazleton native and Flashback Cinema creator John Hersker.

Earlier this week the Kirby Center announced the Classic Film Series offerings for July through January, which include: “Jaws” on July 7; “Blazing Saddles” on Aug. 4; “Now, Voyager” on Sept. 8; “Ghostbusters” on Oct. 27; “Titanic” on Nov. 17; “It’s A Wonderful Life” on Dec. 15 and “The Molly Maguires” on Jan. 19.

“These are great films that deserve to be seen in a ‘movie palace’ like the Kirby Center,” Hersker said Thursday in a telephone interview.

Here’s what Hersker had to say about the upcoming films, each of which will be shown at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with matinee tickets at $3 and evening tickets at $5.

“Jaws,” from 1975. “I first saw it working in my family’s movie theater,” said Hersker, whose parents ran the former Hersker Theater in West Hazleton (now it’s the Cinema & Drafthouse) as well as the Church Hill Cinema. “I will never forget the audience reaction when Roy Scheider was chumming the water.”

The character Scheider played, Police Chief Martin Brody, was dumping bait into the water, and it attracted the great white shark. “People were jumping out of their seats.”

Noting there were problems with the mechanical shark designed for the movie, Hersker said director Steven Spielberg chose to let the shark be an unseen menace in many scenes, which made the film more suspenseful.

“Blazing Saddles,” from 1974, was a “daring, sort of provocative spoof of Westerns,” that “mocked every cliche,” and also spoofed racist attitudes. It’s “very politically incorrect,” Hersker said. “But the movie holds up very well.”

“It’s got a fantastic cast,” he said, naming “Gene Wilder, Harvey Korman, Madeline Kahn and football player Alex Harris.”

Director Mel Brooks was “on a hot streak that year,” Hersker said, noting that’s when the director also made ‘Young Frankenstein.’ “

“Now, Voyager” from 1942 is “one of the greatest Bette Davis dramas,” Hersker said. “She plays a repressed woman, living under the thumb of her wealthy mother. She meets Paul Henreid (he was Victor in ‘Casablanca’) and falls in love. This is a good example of how Bette Davis always put the role first, because in the first part of the movie she is made up to look very plain and frumpish.”

“In one scene Paul Henreid lights two cigarettes and gives one to Bette Davis. That became quite the thing to do, among people who smoked. It was considered very romantic.”

“Ghostbusters,” from 1984, is timed for late October and will be shown “in the spirit of Halloween.”

“It’s a fun movie about monsters and ghosts,” Hersker said, noting it includes the iconic line ‘I got slimed,’ the theme song ‘Who You Gonna Call?’ and a very large Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man. “And, Sigourney Weaver is terrific.”

“Titanic” from 1997. “The genius of what James Cameron did was to create fictional characters (Jack and Rose) you would care about even if they never crashed into the iceberg,” Hersker said, “just like you’d care about Scarlett O’Hara and Rhett Butler whether or not the Civil War was going on.”

“With CGI and the tremendous set he built in California, Cameron created the sinking of the Titanic so you’d feel like you were onboard. And the movie was pure gold. I was at Paramount (Hersker served as executive vice president for theatrical distribution) when the movie was released in December. Two months later, it had its biggest day on Valentine’s Day. It was considered so romantic. It just ran and ran and ran.”

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” from 1946. “It always draws crowds when we show it,” Hersker said. “We all know people like George Bailey (played by Jimmy Stewart.) They’re people who are there for their family members and their community. They may not be famous but they’re heroes nonetheless.”

“The Molly Maguires,” from 1970. “There’s no better place for it to be seen than the place where it was first seen,” Hersker said, noting the film’s world premier took place simultaneously in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton and Hazleton.”

“It’s Northeastern Pennsylvania’s home movie, when you think about it,” he said, noting the movie, which depicts the struggles of anthracite miners during the late 19th century, was filmed in Eckley and many local people served as extras. “And they knew Sean Connery, Samantha Eggar and Richard Harris had lived in the area during the filming.”

The Classic Film Series began at the F.M. Kirby Center in 2018, as part of a celebration of the 80th anniversary of when the building opened as the Comerford Theater. It has continued, with the exception of a hiatus during the pandemic.

“People love these movies,” said Hersker, who provides historical background for each film in an on-screen video shown before each movie. “We get regulars every month.”