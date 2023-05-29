🔊 Listen to this

It’s the time of year we find ourselves outdoors a lot.

Whether we’re taking on a new project, tidying up for visiting family or just keeping up with regular maintenance, yard work is big part of our routine from now through the end of our warm season. So, it’s important to keep in mind that safety should be at the forefront of our minds as we mow, trim and till.

Safety starts with the tools we use. Sharp tools and powerful equipment like lawnmowers and hedge clippers can cause serious injuries.

Here are a few precautions we can take to prevent injuries so we can keep our yards looking great and our bodies out of harm’s way.

First, we want to inspect our equipment. Make sure fuel lines and electrical connections are secure before starting a lawnmower, weed whacker or power saw. Periodically check for loose bolts or other machine parts that could cause your tools to become unsafe or fly off and cause injury.

Always wear safety gear. Protect your eyes by wearing safety glasses regardless of your task. Get in the habit of wearing them even for low-risk work outdoors and you’ll always remember to don them when you’re doing work that produces a lot of debris that can injure your eyes. Also use earplugs. They can preserve your hearing, which can be affected by long-term use of loud equipment.

Your clothing should be close-fitting, so you don’t get caught on branches or your equipment. Long pants will protect your legs from cuts and scratches, and the shoes you select should protect your feet and toes. Never choose sandals or go barefoot while working in the yard. And don’t forge the sunscreen. An SPF of 30 or greater will protect your skin from harmful ultraviolet rays.

When fueling your engines, remember that a hot engine can be a burn hazard and a fire hazard. Engine and exhaust parts get hot enough to cause third degree burns, which can damage all layers of skin and affect muscles and bones. Fuel up before you get started to avoid having to deal with the engine after it heats up or wait for the engine to cool if you must fill your tank in the middle of a job.

Never let children operate powerful equipment like lawnmowers and chainsaws. Our little ones are often eager to help, so we have to find ways to let them pitch in without getting near tools they’re too young to handle.

No child younger than 16 should operate a riding mower, and no child younger than 14 should operate a push mower. Passengers and bystanders are actually more likely to be injured by lawnmowers than operators, so please keep the kids at a safe distance when these machines are running.

Scan your lawn for debris before you start mowing or weed whacking. Sticks, rocks and even children’s toys can become dangerous projectiles if they are run over by a lawnmower. If your mowing blades become jammed by wet grass or other organic matter, shut off your machine and use a broom handle to clear the chute. More than 20 percent of lawnmower injuries are to the hands and fingers.

Finally, remember that water and electricity don’t mix. If you’re using power tools and it starts raining, get yourself and your tools out of the rain and wait for the rain to stop before you continue your task.

Happy landscaping!

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].