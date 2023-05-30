🔊 Listen to this

Hanover Green Cemetery will celebrate its 247th birthday by bringing back “Heritage Day” on Sunday, June 11 from noon until 4 p.m. at the cemetery grounds, 689 Main Road, Hanover Township.

This year’s event will be dedicated to all the women who supported the war effort. Features will be historical presentations, a guided cemetery tour, and children’s activities.

Special guests will be Georgetta Potoski of Plymouth Historical Society, members of the 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment Reenactment Group, and Ceol Mor Pipe and Drum Band.

Admission is free for the family friendly event.