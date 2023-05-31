‘The Senator’s Wife’ leaves reviewer on the edge

Did you know that Liv Constantine is actually the pen name for two sisters, Lynne and Valerie Constantine? Their debut novel was “The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a best seller and a Reese book club pick. I was a fan of that book which encouraged me to read “The Senator’s Wife,” a domestic thriller that takes place in Washington D.C. where it is easy to believe that secrets, corruption, and scandals are frequent happenings. This political environment adds interest and intrigue to the story.

Sloane is an attractive Senator’s wife who is well respected in the D.C. political arena. She is a philanthropist who runs a foundation to benefit battered women. Her husband, Senator Chase, is tragically killed in a shooting accident that also resulted in the death of his cousin Peg, the wife of Senator Whit Montgomery. The grief shared by Sloane and Senator Montgomery over the deaths of their spouses ultimately results in love and their marriage. At age 48, Sloane is ready to put the tragedy behind her and be happy with her new husband. Wishful thinking.

Sloane has a diagnosis of lupus, which she has managed for years with occasional flare-ups. She is presently scheduled for hip surgery, which she dreads because she knows it will sideline her for awhile. She and Whit hire a live-in home health aide, Athena, who will give Sloane the care and support she needs following surgery as well as help out at the foundation. Sloane’s surgery goes well, but she doesn’t recover as well as she hoped. In fact she steadily deteriorates and as her health worsens she begins to question if illness is to blame or something more sinister is going on. She notices that Athena is snooping around the house and Whit has frequent secret meetings. The two of them are even having cozy dinners together. Apparently Athena has a plan that has not been explained to the reader. Is Athena trying to steal her life, including her husband?

As the story unfolds, it is told through multiple perspectives that fuel suspicions and raise questions. The reader is constantly on edge about the true intentions of the characters. Can you even trust what you are reading? The twists lead to a captivating ending that won’t disappoint. This is a good weekend read if you have no other plans. Once you start you won’t want to stop.

Questions

• Readers will sympathize with Sloane but what did you think her biggest flaw was?

• Why would Sloane marry a man suspected of cheating on his first wife?

• Is a lupus flare up the reason for Sloane’s decline and hallucinations?

• What did you think Athena’s plan really was?

• What is Whit doing in secret meetings with the Vice President?

• What characters did you find suspicious?

• Were you surprised at the ending?

Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5.

***

Jacquie O’Neil reviewed this book. She and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.

