Genealogists – have you ever returned from an archive visit only to realize that you didn’t write down the source of that fascinating piece of family information and are hazy about where you’d find it on a second visit?

Or, did you learn later – to your frustration – that the archive had a major resource you didn’t even know about when you were there?

To make your research visits as profitable as possible, watch archivist Melissa Baker’s online video from this year’s RootsTech Conference. It’s entitled “Ten Things Genealogists Should do Before Leaving a Library or Archive.”

Baker, who styles herself “The Archive Lady” offers a checklist to help genealogists get the most out of their visits to libraries, museums and other repositories of information. Let’s take a look at some of her practical suggestions.

Before leaving, she urges, make sure to “get the source of the information you found.” Going beyond writing down references, she suggests using your camera to snap photos of book covers, labels and other pieces of identification that might come in handy later when you are writing up your findings or preparing for a return visit.

Another couple of points relate to what we might call deep mining of an archive’s holdings so that we do not overlook something of value.

Don’t assume that everything you could possibly need is held between book covers on a shelf or digitized on computer discs. Spend time, she suggests, looking for other formats in the archive you’re visiting.

For example, does the archive hold vertical or subject files? These can be as old-school and easy to miss as a file cabinet full of folders containing newspaper clippings or photos, arranged by subject matter. If you’re lucky, you might even discover that the archive collects family trees. “You never know what you’re going to find in an archive,” she advises. So, ask at the desk.

There are other easy-to-miss categories of potential source material. Some people compile extensive scrapbooks on topics like sports, schools or churches and then donate them to libraries. The volume might not look professionally done, but it could contain references to your relatives or to the milieu in which they lived.

Don’t forget that diaries and journals can also offer snippets of information relating to your own research subjects.

The librarian or archivist, she suggests, can be your best friend and guide. If possible, get a tour of the facility and make note of what you see. Find out what projects are in the works. One of them could be worth a return visit, even if distance is involved.

Finally, don’t leave without getting the contact information you need for future calls, emails or visits, Baker advises. While most institutions have websites and Facebook pages, it always helps to have specific people to deal with in the future. Of course, leave your own contact information.

Melissa Baker, by the way, is the manager of the Houston County, TN, Archives and Museum. She is also a professional genealogist.

This video is just one of scores available online from the RootsTech events of recent years. Take a look through them and see which ones best suit your personal needs.

You’ll find solid, professional explanations of the uses of DNA, dangers to avoid, troubleshooting and many more topics. Most are 30 to 60 minutes long, and they tend to have graphics or ongoing lists of the major points being made. All are done by experienced genealogists, researchers and archivists.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected].