Dorothy’s ruby slippers tie in with Players’ ruby anniversary

The Nuremberg Community Players are off to see the wizard — and you’re invited to join them as they follow the yellow brick road.

Under the direction of Ann Bonacci, “The Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum will be presented for one weekend, at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 and 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at The Emerson Theater, 283 Hazle Street in Nuremberg, PA.

“I am so excited to be directing The Wizard of Oz!” Bonacci said. “This production affords The Players the opportunity to coordinate our 40th ‘Ruby’ anniversary in conjunction with Dorothy and her ruby slippers in the land of Oz.”

In celebration of the Nuremberg Community Players’ 40th anniversary, this show will feature some new special effects and lighting which are sure to captivate the audience. “There are quite a few new items we are incorporating in this show, but I won’t say what they are … I don’t want to spoil the surprises,” Technical Director Shawn Anderson said.

“The Wizard of Oz” follows the story of Dorothy Gale who runs away after receiving a threat to take away her beloved dog, Toto. Dorothy begins dreaming about a place “somewhere over the rainbow” where “troubles melt like lemon drops” when she is swept up in a tornado and lands in a magical place called Oz.

Leading the cast is Lisa Yurcho, playing Dorothy Gale. The friends who will join Dorothy on her journey to Oz include the Scarecrow portrayed by Todd Statuto, the Tin Man played by Kristopher Fetterman, and the Cowardly Lion brought to life by John Zions.

Additional characters include Auntie Em and Uncle Henry played by Rebecca Shuman and Eric Pugh, Glinda – The Good Witch of the North depicted by Kailyn MacCollum, The Wicked Witch of the West played by Jennifer Hart, Wicked Witch 2 portrayed by Meagan McBride, and Wicked Witch 3 played by Lacey Johnson.

AJ Miller plays the Mayor and the Guard, Gemma Kell and Natalie Moses are members of the Lullaby League, Soraya Estevez, Troy Belt, and Isabella Collado make up the Lollipop Guild, Katelyn Gebhart and Emma Bartusik play Munchkin Villagers, and Joey Gans is The Wizard of Oz.

The Artistic Team and Production Team members for The Wizard of Oz include Ann Bonacci (Director), Shawn Anderson (Technical Director, Producer, Production Manager, and Special Effects Designer), Amey Lacaillade (Art Director), Tracy Smith (Music Director), Shawn Anderson (Graphic Designer and Program Designer), Jill Symbula (Stage Manager), Millie Symbula (Backstage Manager), Eric Pugh (Sound Engineer), Barbara Bartusik (Head of the Wardrobe Department), Joan Hooper (Production Assistant), Shawn Anderson (Lighting Design and Master Electrician), and Dave Moses and Shawn Anderson (Set Design and Construction).

Audiences will be sure to recognize themusical score from the MGM film including favorite songs such as, “Over the Rainbow”, “Munchkinland (Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead)”, “If I Only Had a Brain/a Heart/the Nerve”, and “We’re Off to See the Wizard (Follow the Yellow Brick Road).”

The Players are also currently conducting a fundraiser raffle online to help cover equipment costs. Raffle tickets can be purchased for as little as $2 each. The contest ends on June 10 when one entrant will be drawn at random to win $100 worth of Scratch-Off Pennsylvania Lottery tickets. Tickets and more information can be obtained by clicking on the contest information on the Players’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nurembergcp.

Since the start of the Nuremberg Community Players, no actors or members have ever been paid and the organization is a fully volunteer-operated 501©(3) non-profit organization.

Tickets for “The Wizard of Oz” are $15 and may be purchased by calling toll free 877-718-7894. Be sure to make reservations early as seats are selling quickly. If any tickets remain they may be purchased at the door.