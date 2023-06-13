🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman High School class of 1973 is planning a 50th Class Reunion to be held on Aug. 19 and 20, 2023 at Sandy Bottom Beach at Harveys Lake. Hours will be 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Saturday and noon – 4 p.m. on Sunday. There will be a catered dinner on Saturday and burgers and hot dogs on Sunday. Cost will be $50 per person. Classmates can make a reservation by sending a check by Aug. 1st to Dottie Janosky Adamski, 4609 Route 487, Lopez, PA 18628. For more information you may contact Linda Tough Pineno, 570-362-0502 or email her at [email protected].