TL test cook opts for a short cut

There I was in the dairy aisle, holding a tube of refrigerated dough in my hand, and debating.

Should I buy this product and bake cinnamon rolls that would practically make themselves?

After all, the newsroom taste testers hadn’t been too enthusiastic about the “heavy” and “dense” whole-grain goodness of the whole-wheat strawberry shortcakes I’d made from scratch two weeks ago. I suspected they’d prefer something flakier and more processed.

But it seemed like such a big shortcut it almost felt like I’d be doing something wrong, abandoning my tree-hugging, den-mother schtick.

While I stood there pondering, one of my favorite local clergymen ambled along. I told him about my dilemma and he encouraged me to try the Pillsbury product, even suggesting I’d have fun hitting the tube against a kitchen counter.

An hour or so later, I did enjoy hitting the package against the kitchen counter, and soon I was offering the finished product to my taste testers.

“Buttery. That’s the word,” news editor Roger DuPuis said. “I like the contrast between the dough, which is buttery and a little salty, and the icing, which is sweet.”

“It’s pretty good,” Mark said at home.

“Very tasty,” said my mom, who for the record has never used refrigerated dough.

“I like that it’s lighter,” reporter Margaret Roarty said, answering my specific question about how she thought the cinnamon bun compared to the whole-wheat shortcake.

“They’re not sweet enough for me,” columnist Bill O’Boyle said. “But they’re good.”

I didn’t tell him that the refrigerated dough came with a little container of icing and I’d only used half of it. I DID explain that to reporter Hannah Simerson, after she said “I’m not a fan of overboard-on-icing, so I like that these don’t have too much.”

“It’s got that biscuit-y feel,” Hannah said. “I like that.”

She was the only taste tester to ask if the rolls were homemade, and of course I gave her the whole story — mountain-out-of-a-molehill decision, priest ambling along, satisfying smack of the tube against the counter. She was amused.

As regular readers may know, I like to make things from scratch. Even when I baked Mark a birthday cake that called for adding special flavors to a cake mix, I looked up how to make a “cake mix” of my own from flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

But sometimes it’s fun to take a shortcut.