Images will showcase natural beauty of area

A red shoulder hawk is another example of wildlife showcasing the beauty of Monroe County on the current conservation district calendar.

A photo of fawns in the woods is paired with the month of June on the current calendar.

The Monroe County Conservation District invites amateur photographers to submit photographs that showcase the beauty of Monroe County’s natural resources.

Winners will receive maple syrup from the Meesing Sugarbush and a 2024 Monroe County Conservation District Calendar. Submissions are due Sept. 23.

One grand prize winner will also see their prize-winning photograph on the cover of the 2024 calendar.

The 2023 calendar cover featured a photo of a hummingbird clearwing moth hovering near some wild bergamot blossoms, shot by Jeffrey Sidle. Photos that grace the other months of the calendar can be seen at mcconservation.org.

For details and an entry form, call the Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center at 570-629-3061, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or visit the website, mcconseration.org/mccd-photo-contest.