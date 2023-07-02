Handicraft ministry at Forty Fort church fashions gifts for those in need

🔊 Listen to this

Corky Krupp shows off one of the many handmade afghans crafted by volunteers at Forty Fort United Methodist Church.

Colorful yarn goes into the hats and scarves the volunteers make.

Betty Maise of Laflin works on folding plastic bags that will be made into mats.

Stacks of colorful afghans await distribution to people who could ‘use a hug.’

Maria Bianco of Shavertown and Corky Krupp of Forty Fort work on sorting and folding bags.

If you thought yarn was the only material anyone would be likely to crochet, you haven’t met the women who get together each Wednesday at Forty Fort United Methodist Church.

Their basement work room is filled with piles of plastic bags that they neatly sort and fold. Then, using their large “P” size hooks, they crochet them into sturdy mats that homeless people can use to cushion their sleeping bags.

“It helps keeps them warm in the winter and cool in the summer,” said organizer Corky Krupp, who explained that the Church on the Square in Wilkes-Barre distributes some of the mats, and first responders take a supply so they can give them to people in need.

“They’ve told me they found people living in Dumpsters,” Krupp said.

With a waste-not attitude, the group is happy to recycle the bags that people pass along to them.

“My friends from my exercise class save them for me,” volunteer Ruthie O’Dell of Plains Township said.

The group also accepts donations of yarn, fleece and other materials, as well as monetary donations to finance some of their projects.

“We make hats and scarves for the homeless, and hats and blankets for babies,” Krupp said, noting one of her neighbors is a physician who works at a hospital in New Jersey, where newborns used to go home “without a hat” — until the church volunteers started to make little caps for them.

The crocheters make afghans for veterans and shawls for people who are going through cancer treatments.

“When you get treatment you sit there for hours and get really cold,” Krupp said, draping a shawl around her shoulders to model it. “Been there, done that. This is for people who ‘need a hug.’ “

She used to try to keep track of how many items the group had made, Krupp said, but she lost count.

“It was too overwhelming,” she said, estimating hundreds of afghans and shawls and thousands of hats and scarves.

The group offers several ways to get involved — with work sessions on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and projects that involve knitting instead of crocheting.

You don’t have to be a member of the church to participate, and you don’t need to know how to knit or crochet (although if you want to learn one of the “Knit-Wits” will be glad to teach you.)

Making mats from plastic bags involves five steps, Krupp said, and only the last one is crocheting. Before anyone starts working on them with a crochet hook, the bags are sorted, folded, cut and tied.

On a recent Wednesday morning, volunteers Ruthie O’Dell and Pat Welter were crocheting, while Krupp, Maria Bianco of Shavertown and Betty Maise of Laflin were neatly folding bags.

“She’s ‘ironing’,” O’Dell said, comparing Maise’s crisp folding of plastic bags to the way someone might handle their best dress shirts — except she was using her hands rather than a hot implement.

The group said Krupp inspires them.

“She’s so talented in whatever she does,” O’Dell said.

“She has a gift,” Welter added.

As for church pastor the Rev. Richard Bradshaw, he is more than pleased to have the group operate out of Forty Fort United Methodist.

“When I first got here I noticed that particular ministry, honoring God and serving their neighbor,” he said. “They’re beautiful people with big hearts.”

Another church worker, who said his father, brother and wife had each received a shawl, added he will always be grateful.

“Forget the medicine,” he said. “It’s the people and the caring” that help the ill or elderly feel better.

If you would like to join the volunteers, or donate material or money to support their work, leave a message for Corky Krupp at 570-855-0450 and she will call you back.