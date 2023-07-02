🔊 Listen to this

Alan K. Stout will serve as chairman and master of ceremonies for 145th annual observance of the Battle of Wyoming, which will be held on July 4 at the Wyoming Monument National Historic Site in Wyoming. The event is hosted by the Wyoming Commemorative Association and will begin at 10 a.m.

Wilkes University President Dr. Greg Cant will serve as the keynote speaker.

Stout, a native of Kingston, is the executive director of the Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau (Visit Luzerne County). He is a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, Luzerne County Community College and King’s College, where he co-majored in history.

He previously worked as a features writer, columnist and editor at The Times Leader, where he received a Keystone Press Award for Excellence in Journalism. He later worked as Director of Marketing and Communications for Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton and was an adjunct faculty member at Luzerne County Community College.

With a longtime interest in local history, Stout served as executive producer, writer and narrator of “Agnes,” a 2022 documentary film that tells the story of 1972’s Tropical Storm Agnes and its impact on the Wyoming Valley. In addition to his work at Visit Luzerne County, he currently hosts a weekly radio show on 105 The River.

He is the recipient of the Best Special Event Award from the United Way of the Wyoming Valley, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Steamtown Music Awards, and most recently, a Community Champion Award from the Luzerne Foundation and a Change-Maker Award from the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“I’ve always been fascinated by local history, particularly colonial history,” said Stout. “Many years ago, while in college, I produced a short documentary on local Revolutionary War-era history, and I can still recall walking around the hallowed grounds of the Wyoming Monument with a camcorder shooting video. It’s a hallowed, remarkable place, and that young college kid never could’ve imagined this great honor. I am beyond humbled to help honor those from the Wyoming Valley that were lost during the American Revolution.”